Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Up 10.8%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 43,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 153,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $680.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson acquired 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,668.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson acquired 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,668.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy purchased 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,162.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 623,823 shares of company stock worth $5,673,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 99.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 107,258.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

