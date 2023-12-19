Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PMM opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

