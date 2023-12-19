Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
