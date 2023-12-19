Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

