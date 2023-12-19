Putnam Premier Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

PPT stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 864.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 149,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

