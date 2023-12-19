RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 7.5%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 9,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 380,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RAPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $736.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,302.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

