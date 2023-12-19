Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.30.

NYSE RF opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

