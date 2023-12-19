Reviewing Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP) and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP – Get Free Report) and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of PRA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 92.7% of Atlantis Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PRA Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlantis Technology Group and PRA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantis Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

PRA Group has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.32%.

This table compares Atlantis Technology Group and PRA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A PRA Group -7.31% -4.75% -1.35%

Volatility & Risk

Atlantis Technology Group has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantis Technology Group and PRA Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PRA Group $966.52 million 0.97 $117.15 million ($1.50) -15.92

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantis Technology Group.

About Atlantis Technology Group

MEDPLUS CORP was initially engaged in the manufacture and sale of intraocular lenses and other ophthalmic products. In late 1992, the Company ceased its ophthalmic operations and redirected its activities to the patient finance industry through the Company’s acquisition of Patient Plus, Lincoln Professional Services Corporation and Financial Health Network. The Company now works on behalf of health care, dental care, death care and veterinary providers to find non-recourse financingfor their patients.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

