Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,880 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises 0.8% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. 1,157,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

