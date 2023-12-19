Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 304 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.65.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.0 %

CAT opened at $285.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.68. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

