Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 3,125 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 91.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 66,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 167,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

