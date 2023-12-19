Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $143.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 1.03% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $143,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after buying an additional 130,289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $158,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

