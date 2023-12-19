Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.