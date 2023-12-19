Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.81 and its 200-day moving average is $215.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

