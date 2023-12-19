Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,464 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Hillenbrand worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HI. StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CL King initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

HI stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

