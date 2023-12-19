Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $136.60 and a 1 year high of $167.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.76. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

