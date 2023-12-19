Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,064 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $189.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.