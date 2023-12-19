Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $64,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

