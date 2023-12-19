Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.8% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 41.77% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $118,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 650.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of JMOM opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

