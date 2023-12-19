Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 921,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.5% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Gold Trust worth $33,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $175,383,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,893,000 after buying an additional 3,776,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

