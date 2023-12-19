Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 153 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $197.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $200.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.