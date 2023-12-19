Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 205,426 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $224,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $436.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.36. The company has a market cap of $348.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

