Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 29,349 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,349 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

