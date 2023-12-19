Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 58,841 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,841 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

