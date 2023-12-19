Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 7,740 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $211.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $213.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

