Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,181 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 826,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 74,811 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 739,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 666,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 470,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 415,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FREL opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

