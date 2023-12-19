Rosenblatt Securities Boosts ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target to $8.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

ADTRAN stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $544.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.22.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ADTRAN by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 686.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in ADTRAN by 328.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

