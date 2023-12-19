Roth Mkm Cuts Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target to $59.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

NYSE FC opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 43.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 54.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

