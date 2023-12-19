Royal Bank of Canada Increases Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$10.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.67.

DBM stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.26. 401,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.76. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.48 and a 1-year high of C$8.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.01. The company has a market cap of C$718.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of C$643.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$711.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7933468 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amar Doman acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,151.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,680 shares of company stock valued at $134,018. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

