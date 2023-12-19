Sageworth Trust Co Cuts Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,801,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Select Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 747,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.