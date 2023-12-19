Sageworth Trust Co Has $234.58 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 17.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $234,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $236.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $236.82. The stock has a market cap of $333.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

