Sageworth Trust Co Has $29.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 666,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

VEA stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

