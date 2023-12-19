Sageworth Trust Co Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,258,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,982,000 after acquiring an additional 835,004 shares during the period.

DFAE stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

