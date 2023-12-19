Sageworth Trust Co Purchases 52,025 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,461,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 13.6% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $185,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.