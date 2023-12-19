Sageworth Trust Co Purchases Shares of 127,419 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 296,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 200,781 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $42.54.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

