Sageworth Trust Co Sells 38,091 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,091 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 44.6% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 52,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 740.3% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 201,534 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

