Sageworth Trust Co Sells 82,472 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,472 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 1.84% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $78,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 405,917 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 471,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

