Sageworth Trust Co Sells 946 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.96. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

