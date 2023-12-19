San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE SJT opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,688.45% and a net margin of 97.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Further Reading

