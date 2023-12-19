ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down to $38.70

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.70, but opened at $37.77. ScanSource shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 17,314 shares changing hands.

SCSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $972.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $76,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,215.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ScanSource by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ScanSource by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

