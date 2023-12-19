Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 585 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 194,125 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

