Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 1,098 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $297.45 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.