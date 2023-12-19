Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $857,583,000 after purchasing an additional 472,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after purchasing an additional 696,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

