Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 116,998 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,217,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

