Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $906,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.7 %

FICO stock opened at $1,149.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $575.39 and a twelve month high of $1,185.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $999.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $897.76.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,705 shares of company stock worth $23,596,520. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

