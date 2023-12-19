Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 302 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $236.27 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.06 and a 200-day moving average of $284.19.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

