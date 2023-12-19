Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 307 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $123.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

