Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,470.53 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,907.38 and a 52-week high of $3,495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,062.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,982.65. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

