Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 174,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 415,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 489,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

