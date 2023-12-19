Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. 159,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

