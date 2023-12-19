Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Reduced by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,965,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. 147,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,577. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

